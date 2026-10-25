What Roth's Watching: Former MSU doctor returns to court, Lansing considers noise changes and airport lays out master plan

This week, Lansing leaders consider new noise restrictions, the Capital Region International Airport outlines its vision for the next two decades and a former Michigan State University doctor returns to court in East Lansing.

Those are among the stories WKAR lead politics reporter Andrew Roth is tracking in this week's edition of What Roth's Watching, featured in our newsletter, The Signal. He spoke with WKAR Morning Edition host Melorie Begay about the week ahead.

From Andrew:

1. Lansing hearing on amended noise ordinance

Lansing City Council members plan to hold a public hearing Monday on an amended noise ordinance that would replace decibel measures with a plainly audible standard at various distances depending on the time of day. Any sound detected by an individual using their hearing faculties would be covered by the new standard, with no need to determine the specific sound or words. The rhythmic bass component of music would constitute plainly audible sound under the updated ordinance.

2. Former MSU doctor preliminary hearing

Former Michigan State University resident physician Arpit Saxena will be back in court Thursday as he faces multiple allegations of sexual assault. Saxena is being held at the Ingham County Jail with a $2 million bond on three charges of third degree criminal sexual conduct and one charge of fourth degree criminal sexual conduct.

3. Lansing airport lays out 20-year master plan

Capital Region International Airport leaders plan to hold a public open house Tuesday to discuss the airport’s 20-year master plan . The discussion will include an overview of leadership’s preferred development plan. Work began on updating the master plan in 2023 and was anticipated to be complete late this year. The last master plan was implemented in 2006.

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Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: This week in Lansing, council members discuss noise limits within the city, while the Capital Region International Airport lays out its plans for the next 20 years. And in East Lansing, a former Michigan State University doctor is back in court.

These are some of the biggest stories WKAR lead politics reporter Andrew Roth is following as part of his weekly column, What Roth's Watching. You can find it in our newsletter, The Signal. Andrew joins me now. Good morning, Andrew.

Andrew Roth: Good morning, Melorie.

Begay: Let's start with Arpit Saxena. He's a former MSU doctor who's been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women seeking care. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday. Can you give us some background on this case?

Roth: Yeah. Saxena is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $2 million bond after being extradited back to Michigan. Police arrested him at an airport in Georgia. His preliminary exam was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but it was postponed for two weeks to address discovery issues. As you mentioned, Saxena is accused of sexually assaulting multiple women who were under his care during the nine months he worked as a resident physician at MSU. There have also been questions about whether MSU reported the allegations to the state within the legally required time frame, but that won't be the focus of this case.

Begay: And this is, of course, a developing story, and it's definitely something we'll be keeping an eye on. In Lansing, City Council members will hold a public hearing Monday on proposed changes to the city's noise ordinance. What's in the current ordinance, and what would these changes do?

Roth: Currently, the city's noise ordinance is based on decibel levels measured with a sound-level meter. Under the proposed changes, enforcement would instead be based on whether noise is plainly audible at certain distances and times of day. An officer wouldn't have to measure the exact noise level or identify the specific source of the sound to enforce the ordinance. Simply being able to hear it would be enough. The proposal would also include situations where an officer can feel bass vibrations from music.

Begay: Okay, so would these changes affect loud cars?

Roth: Yeah, that would definitely be part of it. A lot of residents have spoken about wanting that enforcement. I think there's always a tug-of-war as communities try to find the right balance of being able enforce the ordinance and be responsive to those residents complaints about noise, especially from vehicles with aftermarket modifications, while also being mindful of some of the concerns that other residents have about policing and whether these enforcement mechanisms could potentially be used on minority groups at a disproportionate rate, and whether those interactions could escalate into more serious situations. I think it's likely we'll hear arguments from both sides during this public hearing.

Begay: And also this week, the Capital Region International Airport is unveiling its 20-year master plan. What do we know about the plan so far?

Roth: Well, one thing that started earlier this year is a $12.5 million reconstruction of key roadways serving the airport, and that project is split into five phases through next summer. That project will also include a new pedestrian walkway from Grand River Avenue all the way up to the airport terminal, and that's going to include benches and some landscaping. The idea behind that is to make it easier and safer for people to utilize public transportation when they arrive at or depart from the airport. It's also mentioned in the master plan that over the years, the terminal has grown, with various sections being added at different times to meet operational needs, but some of those additions are now underutilized. That means the terminal is sort of oversized, or at least inefficiently laid out. So they have various proposals for how they might address that with alternative terminal layouts.

Begay: All right. Andrew Roth is WKAR's lead politics reporter. Thanks for being here, Andrew.

Roth: Thank you for having me, Melorie.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.