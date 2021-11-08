Born in the Rockies | NATURE

Wednesdays, Nov. 10-17 at 8 p.m. on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Journey deep into the wild heart of the Rocky Mountains and experience this rugged land through the eyes of its iconic wildlife.

In this two-part NATURE special, Uma Thurman narrates the drama of these Rocky Mountain newborns who make their way in one of the world’s most challenging and spectacular habitats.

The Rocky Mountains are one of the longest mountain ranges on Earth, stretching some 2,000 miles from central New Mexico to the northern edge of Canada.

Nov. 10 | First Steps

From early spring to late summer, follow new animal mothers through the trials of raising a family in the Rocky Mountains. Cranes migrate north to give birth, a bison mother protects her lambs from threats and young mountain goats learn to climb.

Nov. 17 | Growing Up

Young animals face new challenges as winter envelopes the Rocky Mountains, and spring means the end of childhood. A grizzly mom prepares her cubs for hibernation, a mountain lion raises her kittens and a bison calf must learn to survive the snow.

Watch each episode at video.wkar.org during or after the premiere date.

