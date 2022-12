Mon Dec. 5 at 9:30PM on WKAR WORLD 23.2 & STREAMING | Top storytellers share stories that conjure the holiday spirit.

David Dean Bottrell discovers his passion after stealing the school play's spotlight. Andrea Kamen's bright menorah cuts through darkness of anti-semitism. Joe Charnitski tries to break a nightmare-before-Christmas bad luck streak.

Available to watch after its airdate on WKAR Passport.