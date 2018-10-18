Current Sports | October 18, 2018

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Jim Harbaugh; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; MSU Football; U of M Football

Stay patient fans, whether you are rooting for Michigan or Michigan State. The game you have been waiting for is almost here. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al provides more in-depth predictions for the big in-state rivalry game taking place this Saturday. Al also brings up an article making an interesting discussion convincing Spartan fans to root for the Wolverines this season. What is your take on it? Voice your opinion on our social media pages!

Episode 1285