Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 18, 2018

By Ian Hawley 1 minute ago

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Jim Harbaugh; Allen Gant; Otis Wiley; MSU Football; U of M Football


Stay patient fans, whether you are rooting for Michigan or Michigan State. The game you have been waiting for is almost here. On this episode of "Current Sports with Al Martin," Al provides more in-depth predictions for the big in-state rivalry game taking place this Saturday. Al also brings up an article making an interesting discussion convincing Spartan fans to root for the Wolverines this season. What is your take on it? Voice your opinion on our social media pages!

Episode 1285

Tags: 
WKAR
Current Sports with Al Martin
Alec Reo
Jack Kirwan
MSU football
Mark Dantonio
MSU U of M Rivalry
Jim Harbaugh
Brian Lewerke
Allen Gant
Otis Wiley
U of M Football
"Little Sister"
MSU U of M Trash Talk
Justin Frommer

Related Content

Current Sports | October 17, 2018

By Jack Kirwan Oct 17, 2018
Mich vs. MSU
Samuel Mikalonis / Flickr Creative Commons

MSU Football; Michigan Football; Jim Harbaugh; Mark Dantonio; Mich vs. MSU rivalry