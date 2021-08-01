-
We discuss Michigan State football Pro Day and which Spartans hope to hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft. On today's Current Sports with Al…
The Lansing School District decided on Thursday to to cancel Fall sports and extracurricular activities. Al gives thoughts on whether, or not, this is the…
The Michigan State football team finished the season with a 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night at Yankee Stadium in the New Era Pinstripe…
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State’s 27-21 victory over Wake Forest on Friday night…
MSU Football; Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Detroit Lions; Matt Patricia; MSU Basketball; Tom Izzo; Maui Invitational 2019On today's episode of Current…
Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Bill Beekman; Dave Warner; Jim Bollman; Brad Salem; Joey Hauser; Tom Izzo; Colin Kaepernick; Stephen A. SmithMichigan State…
Do Spartans Care About Rivalry Clash Versus Wolverines? / Dantonio And Lewerke Concussion DiscussionWe ask the question on Current Sports with Al Martin if Michigan State football fans care about this Saturday's rivalry matchup against Michigan, in light…
The Michigan State Spartans were defeated by the Illinois Fighting Illini, 37-34, as the team lost its fourth straight game and fell to 4-5 on the season.…
Brian Lewerke; Matt Coghlin; Mark Dantonio; Brad Salem; Darius Slay; Quandre DiggsMichigan State's football team continues the teeth of their Big Ten…
Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns, Wisconsin’s defense posted its fourth shutout of the season and the No. 8 Badgers cruised to a 38-0 win over…