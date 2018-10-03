Related Program: 
Current Sports with Al Martin on AM 870 NewsTalk

Current Sports | October 3, 2018

By Jack Kirwan 1 hour ago

Michigan State Basketball; Tom Izzo; Zone defense; Brian Bowen; Le'Veon Bell; Pittsburgh Steelers; Ryan Shazier; Earl Thomas; LeBron James; Los Angeles Lakers


Credit BUniverse27 / Flikr Creative Commons

Should Le'Veon Bell return to the Steelers? Is he right to hold out for more guaranteed money? On today's episode of Current Sports with Al Martin, Al debates that very topic with multiple members of his production staff during segment two. We begin the show however discussing Tom Izzo's comments last night suggesting the Spartans may look to employ a zone defense at some point during the season. In segment three, Al discusses Lebron James first suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers and how impactful his change of scenery already is to the NBA. 

Episode 1275

Tags: 
Current Sports with Al Martin
WKAR's Current Sports
WKAR Sports
Al Martin
Jack Kirwan
Tom Izzo
Michigan State Basketball
MSU basketball zone defense
Le'Veon Bell holdout
Pittsburgh Steelers
Earl Thomas
Ryan Shazier
Mike Tomlin
Todd Gurley
Lebron James
Los Angeles Lakers

Related Content

Current Sports | October 2, 2018

By Alec Reo Oct 2, 2018
Mark Dantonio photo
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU

Mark Dantonio; Brian Lewerke; Matthew Stafford; Kerryon Johnson; Ameer Abdullah; Le'Veon Bell