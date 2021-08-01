-
It's official. Cade Cunningham is a member of the Detroit Pistons, selected as the top pick in last night's NBA Draft. We react. Also, discussion centered…
-
The Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA championship in 50 years! We have reaction and discussion centered on the historic sports moment. On today's…
-
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
-
College basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is calling it a career. Why are so many leaving the college game right now? Also, we recap the NBA…
-
Should the Tokyo Olympics be pushed back due to COVID problems? Also, the Detroit Pistons have hired former Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein…
-
Recruiting reopens for MSU football; Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open after controversy over her 'no press' stance; NBA playoffs updateOn today's…
-
We discuss the new addition for Mel Tucker and the MSU football program. Also, Frank Ragnow has become the highest paid center in the NFL. What does this…
-
Current Sports | May 3, 2021 | Lions Draft Grades, Sanders Criticizes NFL, LeBron Cries Over Play-InLoaded show! We give Detroit Lions draft grades. We break down the Deion Sanders HBCU comments in relation to the NFL draft. Also, LeBron James trashes…
-
Al weighs-in on the LeBron James Twitter backlash in regards to the death of Ma'Khia Bryant. Also, the MSU football spring game is tomorrow. We hear from…
-
The Michigan State men's and women's basketball teams have opened up practice! Listen to what head coaches Tom Izzo and Suzy Merchant have to say about…