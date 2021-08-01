-
Is the controversy around the Portland Trailblazers head coaching hiring of former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups justified? We also dive into…
An update on the former and current Michigan State University athletes who are trying to make the Tokyo Olympics. Also, MSU helping with the NIL era and…
Claressa Shields stunned the fight world, getting a third round TKO in her MMA debut last night. Also, the show addresses the press conference of Matt…
We dive into the MMA debut of Flint's own, famed boxer Claressa Shields, tonight! How will she fare? Also, Tom Izzo opens up about a possible retirement…
Michigan State journalism major Maisy Nielsen looks at how her perceptions of female athletes have changed, now that she has a clearer look at…
We recap the weekend that was in the world of local sports and beyond! There are many new additions and changes to the MSU men's basketball staff. Also,…
College basketball coaching legend Mike Krzyzewski is calling it a career. Why are so many leaving the college game right now? Also, we recap the NBA…
The 2020-21 college basketball season was unprecedented in many ways, but somehow, according to experts, Izzo showed his best coaching performance.EAST…
We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
Lansing Lugnuts baseball is back! We recap the atmosphere from Jackson Field last night. Also, Emoni Bates has decided to decommit from MSU men's…