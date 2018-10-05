Turkish Auto Supplier Opens In Lansing

A Turkish manufacturing company is launching its first North American warehouse in Lansing with business starting as soon as next month.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says he’s thankful that Lansing Economic Area Partnership, or LEAP, helped recruit Norm Fasteners to a warehouse on Hazel Street. The company’s clients include Tesla and John Deere.

“We are very excited to have Norm Fasteners coming into this space, this incredible space that’s kind of a bridge from the past for Lansing to the future for Lansing,” Schor says.

Norm will hire 15 to 20 employees from the Lansing area. Nedim Uysal is the vice chairman. He says employees will begin operations next week.

“And then probably beginning of November, maybe beginning of December depending on our customer demands, we will start the first shipments to our customers from this warehouse,” Uysal says.

Uysal says once distribution is established, the company will add manufacturing at the warehouse.