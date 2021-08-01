-
Lansing's primary election is coming up on Aug. 3. Six candidates are running to become the city's mayor. The nonpartisan primary will narrow down the…
The race for Lansing’s mayor took a couple of twists on Sunday. Former mayor Virg Bernero has ended his bid to return to city hall.In a Facebook post,…
Many government and business leaders pledged to increase diversity and accountability following the police killing of George Floyd. WKAR's Sophia Saliby…
In a Facebook post, Lansing mayor Andy Schor condemned President Donald Trump's racist comments against four congresswomen of color. On Sunday, the…
On Saturday, the Michigan Pride Festival celebrated its 30th year in Lansing. Upbeat music and rainbow flags were spread out throughout march, which began…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has announce a reorganization of his office.Chief of Staff Samantha Harkins will serve as Deputy Mayor and will continue duties…
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has issued his first veto, for a modification the city council made to his proposed budget. Lansing’s 2020 fiscal year budget…
The Lansing City Council has passed Mayor Andy Schor’s 2020 fiscal year budget. Missing from the approved budget is the Mayor’s renewable energy proposal.…
The City of Lansing wants to power city buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by this July, says Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.Mayor Schor presented the…
In a strongly worded press release, Lansing mayor Andy Schor addressed several points made in an open letter by former fire chief Randy Talifarro…