Auto Industry

-
General Motors will temporarily shut down the Delta Township assembly plant.The pandemic has caused an ongoing shortage of semiconductors, and that…
-
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have reached a settlement with the electric carmaker Tesla that will make it easier for…
-
The winners of the 2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards were announced today in Detroit.Sixty vehicles were nominated in…
-
United Auto Workers Union members are starting to consider the details of the tentative agreement reached with General Motors on Thursday.The UAW strike…
-
A Lansing area credit union will begin offering services tailored to striking UAW members on Thursday.Services being offered to people affected by the…
-
At midnight Sunday night, the United Auto Workers Union struck General Motors over the failure to reach agreement on a new contract. Picket lines quickly…
-
Picket lines went up this morning at Lansing’s two General Motors plants.GM workers began picketing at the Delta Township Assembly Plant and the Grand…
-
Fiat Chrysler is adding more than 693,000 Ram pickup trucks to a series of recalls to fix tailgates that can open while the trucks are being driven.The…
-
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because seat backs may not properly restrain people in a crash.The recall covers…
-
A survey shows that alerts from new driver assist systems are so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off.The 2019 J.D. Power Tech…