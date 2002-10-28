© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Senate Stakes

By Ken Rudin,
Jacki Lyden
Published October 28, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Jacki Lyden interviews NPR's Ken Rudin about what may be at stake should the Senate elections result in a power shift or what could happen if the balance of power remains the same. (3:30)

Ken Rudin
Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
