Charlotte Council to Vote on Stadium Deal

Published November 8, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The City Council in Charlotte, N.C., is getting ready to vote on a deal that could bring pro basketball back to town. The Hornets left for New Orleans this summer after a deal for a new stadium fell through. Commentator Andrea Cooper says that her city is trying to improve its image through sports -- just like a lot of other smaller cities. She's been in favor of growth through pro sports for many years, but now she's beginning to wonder.

Copyright 2002 NPR

