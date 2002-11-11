© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Czech writer Arnost Lustig

Fresh Air
Published November 11, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Czech writer Arnost Lustig is considered one of the country's most prominent writers. His new novel, Lovely Green Eyes, is the story of a 15-year-old girl in Auschwitz and the compromises she makes in order to stay alive. Lustig himself survived Theresienstadt, Auschwitz and Buchenwald camps. His family died in the gas chambers. Lustig teaches at American University in Washington, D.C. He is also featured in the new documentary Fighter, in which he and long-time friend Jan Wiener retrace wartime memories.

Copyright 2002 Fresh Air

