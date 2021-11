This interview was recorded before his Seinfeld fame. Comedian, a new documentary following Seinfeld on a recent stand up tour, is showing in theaters now. The hit TV show, Seinfeldwhich catapulted the comedian to fame, won 6 Emmy Awards before ending its run in 1999. Seinfeld is also author of the bestselling book SeinLanguageand a new children book, Halloween. (REBROADCAST FROM 9/2/87)

