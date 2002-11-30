© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

James McMurtry and 'Saint Mary of the Woods'

By Steve Inskeep
Published November 30, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

James McMurtry's sixth album, Saint Mary of the Woods, has a lot in common with his previous work — depressed characters leading sad or lonely lives populate his songs. McMurtry thinks that writing about unhappy people is more interesting, so he's not changing his tune. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with McMurtry about his career and the song "Choctaw Bingo," off the new album. Saint Mary of the Woods is released by Sugarhill Records. (8:45)

Copyright 2002 NPR

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE