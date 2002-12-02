© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Week in Politics

By John Ydstie,
Cokie Roberts
Published December 2, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Host John Ydstie talks with NPR's Cokie Roberts about the week ahead in politics. Mass. Sen. John Kerry announced his intention yesterday to seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2004, and the Louisiana Senate race is still up for grabs.

Copyright 2002 NPR

John Ydstie
John Ydstie has covered the economy, Wall Street, and the Federal Reserve at NPR for nearly three decades. Over the years, NPR has also employed Ydstie's reporting skills to cover major stories like the aftermath of Sept. 11, Hurricane Katrina, the Jack Abramoff lobbying scandal, and the implementation of the Affordable Care Act. He was a lead reporter in NPR's coverage of the global financial crisis and the Great Recession, as well as the network's coverage of President Trump's economic policies. Ydstie has also been a guest host on the NPR news programs Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. Ydstie stepped back from full-time reporting in late 2018, but plans to continue to contribute to NPR through part-time assignments and work on special projects.
Cokie Roberts
Cokie Roberts was one of the 'Founding Mothers' of NPR who helped make that network one of the premier sources of news and information in this country. She served as a congressional correspondent at NPR for more than 10 years and later appeared as a commentator on Morning Edition. In addition to her work for NPR, Roberts was a political commentator for ABC News, providing analysis for all network news programming.
