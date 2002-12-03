© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mal Waldron

Published December 3, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

A remembrance for jazz pianist Mal Waldron, who has died at the age of 77. Waldron accompanied Billie Holiday in the 1950s, and played in bands with great artists like Charlie Mingus and John Coltrane.

