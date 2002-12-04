World Poll Details

For some more details about the survey, Lynn Neary and Jacki Lyden talk with Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press. He says only 30 percent of people in Turkey have a favorable opinion of the United States. He adds that though there isn't much love for Saddam Hussein abroad, there is also little support for a military effort to remove the Iraqi leader. And Kohut says the dislike of the United States appears to be stronger among the citizens of American ally countries, than in the developing world.

