© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Hoops and Hope on Display in 'Rocks with Wings'

Published December 7, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

The documentary Rocks with Wings, set to air on PBS, highlights an all-Navajo high school girls' basketball team crowned New Mexico state champs in 1988. It also tells the tale of the filmmaker who spent 14 years on the project. Paul Ingles reports. Correction: This story contains an error about the Lady Chieftains basketball team's record. The story stated that the team won state championship titles every year from 1988 through 1995. The story should have said that the Lady Chieftains won four state championship titles between 1988 and 1992, and made it to the state finals in '93, '94 and '95. We regret the error.

Copyright 2002 NPR

News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE