TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Brazilian Songwriter Caetano Veloso

Fresh Air
Published December 10, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

He is a national icon in Brazil. Along with Gilberto Gil, Veloso created the provocative "Tropicalismo" movement which combined the richness of Brazil's musical past with 1960s rock 'n' roll, surrealism, and dada -– in reaction to the military junta in 1964. Veloso and Gil were jailed and exiled for their efforts. Veloso's memoir Tropical Truth a Story of Music & Revolution in Brazil (first published in 1997) is now translated and published in the United States (Knopf).

