Albright Testifies at Hague Tribunal

Published December 17, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Geraldine Coughlan reports from the war crimes tribunal in The Hague, where former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright testified today on behalf of Biljana Plavsic, a former president of the Bosnian Serb Republic. Plavsic has pleaded guilty to a charge of persecution, and the tribunal is now considering a sentence. Albright called Plavsic a "conflicted individual," a Serb nationalist who nevertheless helped enforce the Dayton Peace accords for Bosnia.

