Pioneering Bluegrass Musician Ralph Stanley

Fresh Air
Published December 27, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

He came to fame late in life when his music was featured on the triple-platinum soundtrack of the movie O Brother, Where Art Thou?. Stanley sings and plays banjo. He won two Grammys this year for his performance of "O Death" on the O Brother record. At age 75, Stanley has just released a self-titled CD and continues to tour. He's recorded more than 170 albums in total, and has been performing continuously since 1946. This interview first aired July 15, 2002.

