© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

'The Slynx'

By Alan Cheuse
Published December 30, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Short-story writer Tatyana Tolstaya has published her first novel. It's called The Slynx, published by Houghton Mifflin. Reviewer Alan Cheuse tells us about it.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Alan Cheuse
Alan Cheuse died on July 31, 2015. He had been in a car accident in California earlier in the month. He was 75. Listen to NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamburg's retrospective on his life and career.
See stories by Alan Cheuse
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE