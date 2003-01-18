© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

The Queen's Trousers

By Steve Inskeep
Published January 18, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

Britain's Queen Elizabeth seems to be trying to update the royal image by adopting a common touch.

She's taken a ride on the London Underground, had a pint in a pub... and now she's wearing pants in public.

After her recent knee surgery, photographers captured the queen walking out of the hospital in a gray pantsuit.

She had never done that before -- apart from wearing traditional riding gear. The Times of London has devoted team coverage to resulting uproar.

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Times lifestyle columnist Damian Barr.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE