TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

New Orleans Tobacco Suit

By Lynn Neary
Published January 21, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Debbie Elliot tells NPR's Lynn Neary about opening statements in New Orleans on the latest class action suit against the tobacco industry. An estimated three million smokers, some who are not ill, want the tobacco industry to pay for health screening for tobacco-related illnesses, called medical monitoring. The tobacco industry says medical monitoring is an unproven remedy, and that they shouldn't be held responsible for smokers ignoring the warning labels and smoking anyway.

Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
