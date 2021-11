NPR's Larry Abramson reports on NASA's decision to appoint an independent commission to study the cause of the destruction of the space shuttle Columbia, on Saturday. Just hours after the disaster, NASA Administrator Sean O'Keefe announced that Admiral Hal Gehman will head the commission, which is intended to provide a thorough and objective assessment. The precedent is the 1986 Rogers Commission, which investigated the Challenger disaster.

