TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Iraq/U.N. Fallout

By Vicky O'Hara
Published February 6, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports that the U.N. Security Council has between now and next Friday to decide what, if anything, to do about Iraq, based on the newly declassified intelligence information that U.S. Secretary of State Powell presented yesterday. Powell used satellite photos and intercepted telephone communications to buttress the U.S. position that Saddam Hussein has and continues to develop chemical and biological weapons. Britain continues to support the United States, but other European allies are reluctant to approve possible military action.

Vicky O'Hara
