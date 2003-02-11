© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

AIDS Funding

By Brenda Wilson
Published February 11, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Brenda Wilson reports on President Bush's plan to increase funds to Africa to battle the AIDS epidemic and the likelihood of that money reaching victims of the disease.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson is an award-winning correspondent and editor for NPR on national and international public health. She has developed a consistent body of work, examining the link between human behavior, social conditions, health and disease.
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE