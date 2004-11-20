© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Letter Writing in Renaissance England

Published November 20, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

A new exhibit at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C., offers a glimpse at correspondences four centuries old. "Letter Writing in Renaissance England," which runs through April 2005, includes letters penned in invisible ink, sealed in wax and embroidery silk, and sent to and from some of the most famous figures in history. NPR's Jennifer Ludden talks with the exhibit's curators about the lost art of letter writing.

