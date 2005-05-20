© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Actress Jeanne Moreau

Fresh Air
Published May 20, 2005 at 12:00 AM EDT

She's best known for her work in the French New Wave films (between 1958 and 1962), working with such directors as Francois Truffaut, Louis Malle, and Jean-Luc Godard. Perhaps her most famous role was in Truffaut's Jules et Jim, as the woman in a complicated menage a trois. It's now out on DVD. Moureau has led an admittedly unconventional life, from her choice of movie roles, to her succession of love affairs. (This interview was initially broadcast on Dec. 23, 1993.)

Copyright 2005 Fresh Air

