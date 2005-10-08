Revised 'Paris Review' Attracts Critics
Corrected: October 15, 2005 at 3:04 PM EDT
NPR apologizes to 'The Paris Review' and Philip Gourevitch for this story. In the piece, we failed to allow Mr. Gourevitch any opportunity to answer former editors who questioned his stewardship of the magazine. In fact, the new 'Paris Review' includes six items -- including a fiction debut by an American author, some works in translation, and poetry -- that, in the view of NPR, uphold the vision of the literary magazine's founder, George Plimpton.