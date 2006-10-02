© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ballet Documentary Chronicles Russian Company

Published October 2, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT

The Ballets Russes was a company of Russian dancers in Paris at the beginning of the 20th century, run by the legendary impresario Sergei Diaghilev. Diaghilev was the model for the dictatorial impresario in the most famous film about ballet, The Red Shoes.

A new documentary Ballets Russes, tells the story of what happened to the company after Diaghilev's death. That film has just come out on DVD.

