You Won't Throw Tomatoes At These Recipes

Late July is peak tomato season in much of the country, so for some fresh and inventive twists on the fruit — and yes, it is botanically a fruit, no matter what the Supreme Court says — we're heading to Home Wine Kitchen in Maplewood, Mo.

Head chef Cassy Vires tells NPR's Scott Simon that while tomatoes are great eaten fresh off the vine with a little salt, she likes to prepare them in a tomato terrine — a sort of grown-up version of a jello mold. "We use baby heirloom tomatoes, set them in a basil aspic and then slice them, and it creates a really beautiful, fresh bite of summer," Vires says. "My brother actually called it the 'savory tomato jello.' "

Vires' tomato terrine is a feast for the eyes as well as the tastebuds. "There's so many different colors of those heirloom tomatoes," she says. "It's a really striking dish."

Tomato jam is also on the menu, in both sweet and savory formats. "We use them on our cheese and charcuterie boards," Vires says. "Tomato has such great natural sugars — as you mentioned, it is a fruit — so it makes wonderful, wonderful jam." However, she says, she's never considered it with peanut butter in a sandwich.

"But I think that's what I'm going to have for dinner," she laughs.

Dinners at the Home Wine Kitchen sometimes end up with a tomato sorbet. "It was a wonderful surprise," Vires says. "You take your first bite, and at first it's sweet, it's eating dessert, and then on the finish it's that wonderful citrus and acid you get from a fresh tomato." Paired with a savory-sweet basil shortbread cookie, Vires says, the tomato sorbet makes a delicious dessert.

But there's one place where there is a gap in Vires' tomato knowledge: She says she's not sure why people sometimes throw tomatoes rather than eat them. "I think somebody just realized it made the best splat."

/ Jennifer Silverberg /

Summer Tomato Terrine

Makes one terrine

4 pounds heirloom cherry tomatoes

12 large heirloom tomatoes

1/4 cup basil leaves

2 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper

1 ounce powdered gelatin

Separate the cherry tomatoes by color and slice in half. Set aside until ready to use.

Halve the large heirloom tomatoes and squeeze the pulp, seeds and flesh into the bowl of a food processor or blender. Add basil, salt and pepper and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine mesh strainer into a large measuring cup. Add enough cold water to equal three cups of liquid. Return the liquid to the pot and bring to a simmer.

Place 1/4 cup cold water in a small bowl and sprinkle gelatin on top. Let sit for five minutes. Add the gelatin mixture to the simmering tomato water and stir to dissolve.

Lightly oil a terrine mold and line with plastic wrap. Pour in enough tomato water to come up 1/4 inch up the sides. Place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to allow it to slightly set. Once slightly set, add one color of the tomatoes until an even layer has been formed. Pour in some additional tomato water to just cover the cherry tomatoes. Continue layering the tomatoes by color, adding tomato water between each round. Work quickly to ensure the gelatin doesn't set. Once the terrine is filled with tomatoes, pour a final layer of tomato water over the top, gently tapping the pan to make sure there are no air pockets. Add additional tomato water to make sure the tomatoes are completely covered.

Cover with the excess plastic wrap and gently push down on the surface of the terrine using the lid or cutting board. Place weights onto the surface of the terrine and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

Once set, run a thin knife around the outside of the terrine and invert onto a cutting board or platter, gently pulling on the plastic wrap to help unmold. Gently remove the plastic wrap. Slice the terrine with a sharp knife and serve with remaining cherry tomatoes, fresh greens and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar.

/ Jennifer Silverberg /

Tomato Jam

Makes four cups

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups red tomatoes, chopped

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Salt and pepper, to taste

Place a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add the olive oil. Saute the tomatoes and garlic until soft and fragrant, and then add the sugar, vinegar and seasoning.

Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring often, until the mixture is thick and sticky. Adjust the seasoning and refrigerate until needed.

Yellow Tomato Sorbet

Makes one quart

2 pounds yellow tomatoes

1/2 cup water

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Place the whole tomatoes and water in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook until the tomatoes are completely broken down, about 1 hour. Strain the tomatoes through a fine mesh strainer, pressing on the solids to extract as much liquid as possible.

Return the liquid to the pan and add the sugar and lemon juice. Reheat just enough to melt in the sugar. Chill the mixture and then freeze in your ice cream maker, according to the manufacturer's instructions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.