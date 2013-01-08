© 2021
NRA Accepts Biden's Invitation To Meet

By Mark Memmott
Published January 8, 2013 at 3:04 PM EST
Vice President Biden.
"We are sending a rep to hear what they have to say," National Rifle Association spokesman Andrew Arulanandam says of the organization's decision to accept an invitation from the task force Vice President Biden is leading — the group that's studying gun laws and related issues in the wake of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

USA Today writes that:

"On Wednesday, Biden will meet with victims' groups and gun safety organizations, said White House spokesman Jay Carney.

"On Thursday, the vice president will sit down separately with advocates for sportsmen, women, and gun ownership groups — the latter including the NRA."

The NRA, you may recall, has made clear that it opposes any changes to gun laws if they would restrict Americans' ability to buy firearms or such things as the high-capacity ammunition clips.

