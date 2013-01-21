© 2021
When It Comes To Inaugural Fashion, First Family Stays The Course

By Padmananda Rama
Published January 21, 2013 at 5:50 PM EST
1 of 7  — President Obama greets first lady Michelle Obama on stage during the Commander-In-Chief inaugural ball. Michelle's dress was designed by Jason Wu.
2 of 7  — Obama and Michelle walk in the inauguration parade near the White House. The first lady chose a coat by designer Thom Browne.
3 of 7  — Malia Obama (left) is wearing a J.Crew coat; her sister, Sasha, wears a coat from American designer Kate Spade.
4 of 7  — The first lady and her daughters arrive for the swearing-in of President Obama at the Capitol.
5 of 7  — Vice President Biden, President Obama and Mrs. Obama pause to pay their respects at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue in the Capitol rotunda as they leave the inaugural luncheon. The first lady wore a cardigan she wore just the day before.
6 of 7  — On Sunday, during the official swearing-in ceremony at the White House, the first lady wore a dress and cardigan by Reed Krakoff. Women's Wear Daily reports she wore the same cardigan on Monday.
7 of 7  — Sasha and Malia Obama clap from the reviewing stand in the nation's capital as they watch the presidential inaugural parade.
Update at 9:05 p.m. ET Michelle Obama's Dress

NBC News is reporting that the first lady is wearing a custom Jason Wu ruby-colored chiffon and velvet gown, Jimmy Choo shoes and a ring by Kimberly McDonald to the Commander in Chief Ball. The White House said that the outfit and accompanying accessories will go to the National Archives at the end of the inaugural events.

Our original post:

The first lady is well-known for her wardrobe choices, and for the inauguration, Michelle Obama showed off her ability to make multiple style statements during a single day.

In the morning, she wore a custom-made navy checkered coat by American designer Thom Browne. Then on the West Front of the Capitol for the swearing-in, she updated her look with a bejeweled J. Crew belt and changed her shoes, switching from heels to suede boots.

Finally, during the afternoon luncheon with Congress, she unveiled a blue and white dress, also by Browne, and a blue Reed Krakoff cardigan, which she wore the day before to the president's private oath-taking ceremony at the White House.

Throughout the day, the first lady held true to style trends we've watched her develop over the past few years.

J. Crew continues to be a staple of her and her daughters' wardrobes; she often mixes high- and low-end fashion; and she loves belts.

The first lady had many choices for Inauguration Day, with designers sending her potential outfits for the entire weekend, which includes inaugural balls.

Browne, who started out designing menswear and has since launched a women's collection, said he didn't know about the first lady's choice until he turned on CNN in his Paris hotel room. He's there for Paris Fashion Week.

Prior to Monday, Browne was possibly best-known for taking a risky approach to menswear by hiking pant hems so high that they floated just above the ankle.

But for the next few weeks, at least, he'll be known as the designer Michelle Obama chose to wear to inauguration ceremonies.

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, Browne said he aspires to dress clients like Mrs. Obama who "own" their look, adding, "You can tell when she puts clothing on. It's for her."

As much as Michelle Obama is known for appreciating emerging designers, like Jason Wu, and luxury designers, like Browne, she also stays true to more accessible designers, such as J. Crew.

J. Crew's creative director, Jenna Lyons, tells WWD, "As far as we know, they literally ordered online and they shop like anyone else in America."

Malia could be seen wearing a J. Crew coat, which retails online for $325, and Sasha dressed in Kate Spade. It's not clear which designer the president chose to wear.

Corrected: January 22, 2013 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous version of this post incorrectly identified J. Crew's creative director, Jenna Lyons, as Jessica Lyons.
