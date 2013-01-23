White House Will Move Forward With Gen. John Allen NATO Nomination

The White House said today that it would move forward with the nomination of Gen. John Allen to become NATO commander.

Allen's nomination was put on hold after he became ensnared in the extramarital affair scandal that led to the resignation of CIA Chief David Petraeus. As we reported, the Pentagon's Inspector General exonerated Allen of any wrong doing yesterday.

NPR's Tom Bowman filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"General Allen is now the top American officer in Afghanistan. He was in line for the NATO job, until he got caught up in the Petraeus sex scandal.

"CIA Director David Petraeus resigned after admitting an affair with his biographer Paula Broadwell. Broadwell allegedlly sent threatening e-mails to a second woman, Jill Kelley, which sparked an FBI investigation.

"That investigation found numerous e-mails between Kelley and Allen, but no cause for concern, or evidence of any wrongdoing.

"White House spokesman Jay Carney said he hoped the Senate would consider the nomination in a timely manner."

