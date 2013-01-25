© 2021
Top Stories: Snow And Ice Spread; Senate Tweaks Filibuster Rules

By Mark Memmott
Published January 25, 2013 at 8:10 AM EST
There was plenty to shovel early Friday in Durham, Pa. More winter weather is on the way for much of the nation.
Good morning.

The stories making headlines today include:

-- " 'March For Life' Rally Expected To Draw Huge Crowd In Washington." (Our first post of the day.)

-- "Snow, Ice Target Midwest, East." (The Weather Channel)

-- Senate OKs Modest Tweaks To Filibuster Rules. (It's All Politics)

-- "Republicans In Virginia, Other States Seeking Electoral College Changes." (The Washington Post)

-- "Boeing's 787 Problems Remain A Mystery." (Morning Edition)

-- "Clashes In Cairo As Egypt Marks Revolution Anniversary." (The Guardian)

-- "North Korea Warns South Over U.N. Sanctions." (BBC News)

-- "The Fight To Unseat Apple's iPhone Intensifies." (The Wall Street Journal)

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
