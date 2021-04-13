Anthony Neuer Makes Professional Bowlers Association Tour History

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Pro Bowler Anthony Neuer did something not seen on TV in 30 years. He faced a 7-10 split - two pins left standing, the two farthest apart - and knocked them both down.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROB STONE: Come on, kid. Do it. Oh, he did it.

INSKEEP: The pin on the right bounced around and hit the pin on the left.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

STONE: He did it. My goodness, the ginger assassin just dropped a 7-10. You bet, kid.

INSKEEP: Ginger assassin, we salute you. It's MORNING EDITION.