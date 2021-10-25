© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Barbados elects its 1st president in a step towards shedding its colonial past

By Audie Cornish,
Jonaki MehtaAmy Isackson
Published October 25, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Mackie Holder, consulate general of Barbados in New York, about Barbados transitioning to a republic.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Audie Cornish
Over two decades of journalism, Audie Cornish has become a recognized and trusted voice on the airwaves as co-host of NPR's flagship news program, All Things Considered.
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Amy Isackson
See stories by Amy Isackson
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE