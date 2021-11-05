© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10

Chloé Zhao on directing her 1st Marvel movie

By Mallory Yu,
Sarah HandelAilsa Chang
Published November 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao about her new movie, Eternals, and the way she approached making her first Marvel film.

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
