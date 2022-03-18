© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Samsung 4K Crytstal UHD TV
It's Digital Day!
Make a gift to WKAR today and be entered to win a 4k TV! Your favorite PBS shows will be so real it will knock your socks off! | View Giveaway Rules
DONATE

School bus routes may soon be cut or combined as the cost to refuel buses spikes

By Jill Kaufman
Published March 18, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT

Fluctuating fuel prices are hitting the school bus industry hard. Some districts lock in fuel prices for multiple years, and others pay as you go. There's pain and uncertainty all around.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jill Kaufman
Jill has been reporting, producing features and commentaries, and hosting shows at NEPR since 2005. Before that she spent almost 10 years at WBUR in Boston, five of them producing PRI’s “The Connection” with Christopher Lydon. In the months leading up to the 2000 primary in New Hampshire, Jill hosted NHPR’s daily talk show, and subsequently hosted NPR’s All Things Considered during the South Carolina Primary weekend. Right before coming to NEPR, Jill was an editor at PRI's The World, working with station based reporters on the international stories in their own domestic backyards. Getting people to tell her their stories, she says, never gets old.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE