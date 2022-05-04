© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games

By Michael Levitt,
Justine Kenin
Published May 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT

Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins.

Michael Levitt
Justine Kenin
