Dancing like nobody is watching can help overcome anxiety and other issues

Published May 23, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Dancing like nobody's watching can help overcome anxiety. And a growing body of research suggests it can also help ease chronic pain, get you in shape and improve your mood. This research has given rise to dance music therapy, a form of treatment used for a variety of health conditions ranging from depression to schizophrenia. There is, however, one big risk. A little too much dancing, and you could come down with "Saturday Night Fever." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

