© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Movies you missed: Back to the Future

By Danny Hensel,
Scott SimonMarc Rivers
Published May 28, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT

Scott Simon speaks with Marc Rivers, a producer on NPR's Morning Edition, about the 1985 movie "Back to the Future," which he watched recently for the first time.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Danny Hensel
See stories by Danny Hensel
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Marc Rivers
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE