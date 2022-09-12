© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A 1,000-year-old German boys choir is now accepting girls

By Rob Schmitz
Published September 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT

Since its founding in 975 A.D., the Regensburg Cathedral boys choir has only admitted boys. But starting on September 12, it will allow girls.

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
