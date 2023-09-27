© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
FTC Chair Lina Khan breaks down the lawsuit against Amazon

By Linah Mohammad ,
Patrick JarenwattananonAri Shapiro
Published September 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan about the FTC's lawsuit against Amazon over alleged abuse of monopoly power.

Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
