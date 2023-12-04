© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published December 4, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

Israel's military expands Gaza ground offensive — targets all Hamas strongholds. The Purdue Pharma OxyContin settlement lands at the Supreme Court. Former Rep. Liz Cheney's new book is out Tuesday.

