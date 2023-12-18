© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hong Kong media tycoon and democracy activist Jimmy Lai goes on trial

By Emily Feng,
Michel Martin
Published December 18, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST

Hong Kong media mogul and democracy activist Jimmy Lai goes on trial after more than 1,000 days of pre-trial detention.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE