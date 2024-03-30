Fresh Air Weekend: Stories from a Hollywood insider; Eugene Levy

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

A Hollywood filmmaker talks about making movies (and sometimes throwing chairs): Writer, director and producer Ed Zwick has made dozens of films and TV shows. In Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions, he writes about studios, actors and the frustrations and joys of the business.

'Restless Dreams' documentary retraces Paul Simon's past, and captures his present: An unexpectedly thought-provoking two-part documentary looks back at Simon's lengthy career, including his Simon & Garfunkel days, and also chronicles his process of recording his latest album.

Eugene Levy gets out of his comfort zone in 'The Reluctant Traveler': The Schitt's Creek star visits distant lands and tastes exotic foods as the host of the Apple TV+ series. Levy describes it as a show about "a guy traveling who doesn't love to travel."

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

A Hollywood filmmaker talks about making movies (and sometimes throwing chairs)

'Restless Dreams' documentary retraces Paul Simon's past, and captures his present

Eugene Levy gets out of his comfort zone in 'The Reluctant Traveler'

Copyright 2024 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.